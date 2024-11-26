Pantheerankavu domestic violence case: Victim again accuses husband of physical abuse

Kozhikode(Kerala), Nov 26 (PTI) The victim in the sensational Pantheerankavu domestic violence case, which was later quashed by the Kerala High Court on the joint plea by her and her husband, has now again accused her spouse of physical abuse, police said on Tuesday.

The woman was admitted to the medical college here on Monday evening by her husband with injuries to her face, police said.

According to a senior police officer, the woman had initially refused to lodge a complaint against her husband.

Subsequently, on Tuesday she decided to file a complaint and her statement is being recorded, the officer said.

He also said that the husband has been detained in police custody.

"Further action will be taken based on her statement," the officer said.

The woman in June this year had claimed that all the accusations levelled against her husband were fabricated and false.

In a video uploaded on social media, the woman had sought forgiveness from her husband Rahul P Gopal and his family and regretted telling "lies" before the police and the media.

She had claimed that she told the "lies" on the directions of her parents.

Prior to that, the woman had accused the police in Pantheerankavu here, where her matrimonial home is located, of not registering a case of attempted murder, despite her complaint clearly stating that her husband tried to strangle her using a mobile phone charging cable.

The woman's family had also alleged that Rahul assaulted and attempted to kill her following an argument over dowry, barely a week after their wedding on May 5.

Following her video message, she and Rahul had filed a joint petition for quashing the case against him and the High Court had allowed it. PTI HMP HMP ROH