Panthic ideals paramount for me; will never compromise prestige of 'panth' for power: Badal

Sangrur, Aug 20 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said 'panthic' ideals and principles were paramount for him and he would never compromise on the prestige of the 'panth' for power.

The SAD president was addressing a party conference to mark the 40th death anniversary of former SAD chief Harchand Singh Longowal at the latter's native village in Longowal.

On August 20, 1985, Harchand Singh Longowal, who was called "sant" by his followers, was assassinated by two assailants in Sherpur village in Sangrur.

Paying rich tributes to Longowal, Badal said the prestige of the 'panth' and Punjab had always been most important for him.

He said he had made this clear to leaders like Prem Singh Chandumjra, Parminder Singh Dhindsa and Surjit Singh Rakhra.

"These leaders wanted to force me into compromises so that they could become MPs and ministers but I told them that resolving the issues of the 'quom' and Punjab were most important for me and unless these matters were addressed I would never agree to their requests," he said.

Dissident Akali leaders Chandumajra, Dhindsa and Rakhra are now part of the breakaway faction of the SAD.

Badal said he would lead the fight to secure the rights of Punjab from the front and would never bow down to the Centre.

Asserting that he needed the people and not the leaders who left the party for their own "self interests", Badal said, "I will take up all the pending issues of the 'panth' and Punjab before the people in the next one-and-a-half years. I appeal to you to support me in this endeavour to ensure a better future for our coming generations." Referring to SAD's breakaway faction, Badal said, "A 'Nawan Chulha Dal' has been established in the state which is getting cooking gas free of cost from the Centre to divide Punjabis." Badal said, "I request you with folded hands to save Punjab by uniting under the leadership of the SAD which has a track record of not only safeguarding the interests of the state but also ensuring speedy development on all fronts during its stints in governance." On August 11, former Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh was unanimously elected as the president of the breakaway faction of the SAD.

Badal also led a blistering attack on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, asserting he had not only "failed" as a chief minister but also as a leader from this district.

He said the chief minister had not found the time to even visit this district and address the grievances of its people.

"Tell me if Bhagwant Mann has established even one road, school or irrigation canal in this district," he asserted, adding even promises like establishing a medical college at Mastuana Sahib had remained a pipe dream.

He alleged that Mann has become a "mere figurehead" with Arvind Kejriwal "assuming" all powers in Punjab.

He said AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain, who also shifted to Chandigarh, had similarly taken "control" of all the ministries.

He also slammed the AAP government for going back on all promises made to the people, besides reminding them that the SAD had always kept its promises and made power surplus, instituted old age pension and 'Shagun' scheme.

Assuring people that the SAD would address their concerns and safeguard their future, Badal said if his party forms a government in the state, it would change the requisite laws and ensure that government jobs were given to Punjabis only.

He said the AAP government had twisted laws to hand over 50 per cent of all new government jobs in the state to outsiders from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan.

He said similarly, outsiders would be banned from purchasing land in the state and all new industries would have to employ 80 per cent Punjabi employees.

On this occasion, senior leaders including Baldev Singh Mann, Paramjit Singh Sarna, Maheshinder Singh Grewal and Hira Singh Gabria were present.