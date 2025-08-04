Panun Kashmir demands terrorist-state tag for Pakistan

Jammu, Aug 4 (PTI) Panun Kashmir, an organisation advocating the cause of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, on Monday accused the central government of shirking from recognising the genocidal objectives of terrorism and avoiding the designation of Pakistan as a terrorist state.

They said this would certainly jeopardise future security operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The outfit appealed to the GoI to recognise that this genocidal war is still ongoing and spilling over into the rest of India.

"The GoI has once again shirked from recognising the genocidal objectives of jihadi terrorism and avoided recognising Pakistan as a terrorist state. It is extremely unfortunate and will certainly lead to jeopardising future security operations, even those based on the New Normal enunciated by the GoI," Panun Kashmir Chairman Dr. Ajay Chrungoo told reporters here.

He said that while communicating with utmost regard and appreciation for the way the defence forces of the nation successfully conducted Operation Sindoor, Panun Kashmir feels it is its utmost responsibility to call upon the government to recognise Pakistan as a terrorist state.

"The New Normal enunciated by the GoI after the Pahalgam massacre should have been based on the outright and unambiguous recognition of genocide as the prime objective of the terrorist violence in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

He said that instead of calling it genocide, the GoI described the objective of terrorist violence in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the Pahalgam massacre, as a disruption of Hindu-Muslim unity — an interpretation that, he claimed, undermines the motivations behind terrorist operations in the region.

Chrungoo said the Pahalgam killings, along with the massacres perpetrated at Dangri, Shiv Khori, Baltal, and the selective killings of Hindus in Kashmir, led to the complete religious cleansing of a few thousand Hindus during the BJP's rule.

"It does not merely represent gruesome violence with hidden objectives. These acts unambiguously constitute an unabated genocidal campaign. They represent the same genocidal assault that was earlier perpetrated on Hindus in Kashmir, which led to their religious cleansing," he said.

He added that the failure to recognise terrorist violence as genocidal appears to be driven by the same intellectual subversion that has long sought to secularise and normalise terrorism in India.

"The GoI, both during BJP and Congress rule, has been driven by the same perspective of not recognising the ideological objectives of terrorism and separatism in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

"Even after the Pahalgam massacre and Operation Sindoor, the GoI continues to follow a policy of genocide denial. It continues to be driven by a vision that treats Pakistan as both a rogue state and a normal state at the same time," he added.

The GoI acknowledges that it is the Pakistani army that creates and perpetuates terrorism, yet time and again states that its fight is against terrorists and not against the Pakistani army or state, he said.

"The New Normal should bring new hope. However, as things stand, the New Normal appears to be the old abnormality in new clothes," he said. PTI AB HIG HIG