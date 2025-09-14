Panun Kashmir observes ‘Balidan Diwas’ in Jammu

Jammu, Sep 14 (PTI) Panun Kashmir, a representative body of displaced Kashmiri Hindus, on Sunday observed a ‘Balidan Diwas’ here, reiterating its pledge to continue its resistance until the community achieves “justice and rightful homeland” in the valley.

The highlight of the event was the introduction and installation of the ‘Veer Jyoti’, a flame consecrated to the memory of the martyrs of the community and the security personnel who laid down their lives fighting terrorism in the Union territory over the past three decades, a spokesperson of the organisation said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, Shiv Kumar Sharma also joined the event and paid floral tributes at the Veer Jyoti, which was later taken in a carcade to the sacred Bhadrakali temple at Thalwal in the Jammu outskirts, where it was installed as the ‘Amar Jyoti’.

Sharma underscored that the valour and supreme sacrifices of the security personnel and the Kashmiri Hindu martyrs are part of a shared history of resistance, and the Amar Jyoti would serve as a unifying flame of remembrance for both.

Amid spirited chants and slogans, the leadership of Panun Kashmir declared that the Amar Jyoti shall remain lit till the creation of the homeland, after which it will take its final place in the permanent memorial to be raised at the temple site.