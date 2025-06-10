Panun Kashmir seeks panel to probe support structure of terrorism in J&K

Jammu, Jun 10 (PTI) Panun Kashmir, an organisation of displaced Kashmiri pandits, on Tuesday demanded a high-powered committee to examine the overground support structure of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

It also questioned the 2015 alliance between the PDP and the BJP to govern J&K, claiming that the agenda of alliance was “subversive” and had the potential to help separatists.

“We are taking pride in the achievements of Operation Sindoor but are fully aware of the fact that terrorism in J&K cannot be eradicated without eliminating its overground support structures.

“Panun Kashmir urges the government of India to institute a high-powered commission to examine the critical and serious issue of overground support structures of terrorism in J&K,” Panun Kashmir chairman Ajay Chrungoo said at a press conference here.

He said overground support structures cannot be eliminated without examining the role of political parties operating in J&K as “bona fide political formations while practising politics which is halfway separatist and committed to promoting communal interests”.

“Since it involves a wide range of political and strategic issues, we urge the Modi government to start the process by a comprehensive analysis of the alliance of the BJP with the regional party PDP,” Chrungoo said.

“Who was responsible for giving assent to the subversive agenda of alliance that led to the PDP-BJP rule in J&K? What has been the role of agenda of alliance in entrenching overground supporters of terrorist separatism into mainstream politics? How could the BJP ignore the role of PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in the 1986 riots and agree to share power with him?” he asked.

He also asked how could the BJP agree to PDP founder becoming the home minister of India? "We also appeal to the government of India not to treat internally displaced Hindus of Kashmir as experimental birds or animals to create an illusion of secularism and normalcy. Such an act will tantamount to abetting genocide," Chrungoo said.