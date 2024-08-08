Panun Kashmir urges govt to evacuate Hindus from Bangladesh

Jammu, Aug 8 (PTI) Panun Kashmir, an organization advocating for the cause of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, on Thursday urged the Government of India to evacuate all Hindus from Bangladesh and Pakistan, and grant them Indian citizenship immediately.

The organization said the ongoing violence against the Hindus in Bangladesh has deeply outraged the sentiments of the majority community in India.

"We urge the GoI to publicly declare its commitment to ensuring the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh and to prioritize this issue in Indo-Bangladesh relations. India cannot remain a mute spectator while crimes against humanity are committed against our community in the neighbouring country," Panun Kashmir Chairman Dr Ajay Chrungoo said here.

Chrungoo reiterated that Panun Kashmir is calling on the Government of India to evacuate all the Hindus from Bangladesh and Pakistan, and to grant them the Indian citizenship without delay.

He also expressed solidarity with the Hindus of Bangladesh, stating the Hindus of Kashmir fully understand the gravity of the situation faced by their counterparts in Bangladesh. "Having experienced genocide, the Hindus of Kashmir fully feel the pain, agony and humiliation of living under a genocidal regime," he added.

Chrungoo emphasized that the suffering of the Hindu community in Bangladesh and Pakistan has been long and protracted.

"Their perseverance in withstanding genocidal attrition for such a long time without forsaking their religion and civilization is a saga of human perseverance and courage," he noted. PTI AB AS AS