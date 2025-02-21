Paper leak allegations cause chaos, protest at SSC exam centre in Jalna; probe ordered

Jalna, Feb 21 (PTI) Chaos prevailed at an SSC exam centre in Badnapur in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Friday as some persons alleged a leak of the Marathi language question paper, while an official accused a section of agitating parents of pelting stones.

Senior officials, including the district collector, said a probe had been ordered into the allegations.

Sources said the paper was leaked within 15 minutes of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Board exam commencing at the centre located in a Zilla Parishad school.

They claimed the paper was available at a photocopy shop close to the centre, prompting parents to protest.

Refuting the allegations of a leak, Block Education Officer DN Khsirsagar said 328 students appeared for the exam at 14 centres in the district, adding that police had to be called after parents mobbed the centre at Badnapur.

"Some of them even pelted stones at the centre," Kshirsagar said.

In a video message, Collector Shrikrishna Panchal said a probe had been ordered into reports of paper leak and necessary action would follow if it was found to be true.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Secretary Vaishali Jamdar said reports of irregularities had been received from the Badnapur exam centre.

"I have sought information from the education authorities there and the police. We will take action based on their findings," Jamdar said.

A similar situation was reported at an exam centre in Talni in Mantha in the district, sources said. PTI COR BNM