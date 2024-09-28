Paper leak cases will be probed if BJP voted to power in Jharkhand: Shivraj

Medininagar, Sep 28 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the alleged "paper leak" cases that took place during the tenure of the JMM-led government will be investigated if the BJP is voted to power in Jharkhand.

Addressing a rally in Palamu district as part of the BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra', Chouhan claimed question papers were leaked 17 times during the tenure of the JMM-led government, and subsequently, the examinations were cancelled.

"The JMM government is cheating youths. Papers leaked 17 times in Jharkhand and examinations were cancelled. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has now become 'paper leak morcha'. We will conduct a probe into paper leak cases," said Chouhan, one of the BJP in charge of the state.

He said that if the BJP is voted to power, graduate and postgraduate students would be provided financial assistance for Rs 2,000 per month for two years so that they could prepare for government jobs.

"When the BJP comes to power in the state, the decision to fill 2.87 lakh vacant posts in government departments will be taken in the very first cabinet meeting," he said.

Chouhan said Rs 2,100 would be credited to the bank accounts of women every month if the BJP is voted to power in the state.

He reiterated that Jharkhand's 'mati' (land), 'beti' (daughter) and 'roti' (bread) were under threat due to infiltration from Bangladesh.

He appealed to the people to support the BJP so that it could form a government in the state.