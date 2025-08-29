Paper leak scam accused nabbed by Rajasthan Police in Odisha

Jaipur, Aug 29 (PTI) A man wanted in several paper leak cases was arrested from Odisha by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police, an officer said on Friday.

Additional Director General (SOG) V K Singh said Vinod Kumar Rewad, a resident of Doongri Kala in Jaipur district, carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on information leading to his arrest.

Rewad was wanted in connection with the 2021 sub-inspector recruitment exam, the senior teacher grade-II exam, and the school lecturer grade-I exam paper leak cases, Singh said.

An SOG team traced him to Daspalla in Nayagarh district of Odisha, where he was working at a railway bridge site, pumping fuel into vehicles, to conceal his identity, the officer said.

He was produced before a local court, which remanded him in police custody till September 4. PTI AG VN VN