Paper leak serious issue, urgent need for structural reforms in exam system: Delhi University VC

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Friday said paper leak in various competitive exams is a serious issue and there is an urgent need for structural reforms in the examination system to prevent such irregularities.

He said the Centre must act against those involved in "rigging" of exams and expressed hope that the CBI inquiry into the alleged paper leak of NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams will yield a positive result.

In an interview with PTI, Singh exuded confidence that things will improve soon as the government is tackling the issue with seriousness.

"There are criminal gangs in the country that try to leak exam papers. First, action must be taken against those gangs. Second, structural reforms within the examination system are required which (should) evolve with time," he said.

The Centre faces the challenge of eliminating such elements, the vice-chancellor said.

"The CBI inquiry ordered into the incidents of paper leak will yield a positive result and instil a sense of fear in the minds of criminals.

"This is a very serious matter. We need to look at it from a wider perspective... (instead of) just focus(ing) on irregularities in one or two exams. I believe that the situation will improve when reforms are taken into consideration," Singh said.

Given the seriousness with which the government is tackling the problem, the situation will improve soon, he asserted.

While NEET-UG is under the scanner for several irregularities, including an alleged paper leak, UGC-NET was cancelled after the Ministry of Education received inputs that the integrity of the exam was compromised. Two other exams -- CSIR-UGC NET and NEET PG -- were cancelled as a pre-emptive step.

The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts these exams, later announced fresh dates for some of these exams.

The Centre has set up a seven-member panel headed by former ISRO chief R Radhakrishnan to make recommendations on reforms in the examination process, enhancing data security protocols, and reviewing the structure and operations of the NTA.

The NTA also conducts the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to central universities.

The results for CUET-UG exam are yet to be released by the NTA. As a result, admissions in many central universities, including DU, have been delayed and their academic calendars will be cramped.