Papers flung at the Chair as Karnataka Assembly witnesses chaotic scenes during BJP protest

Bengaluru, July 19 (PTI) The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Wednesday witnessed chaotic scenes as members of the BJP threw papers at the Chair, upset over the Speaker's decision to conduct the proceedings of the House without breaking for lunch.

This was amid the BJP's protest against the Congress government for allegedly "misusing" IAS officers for opposition leaders' meeting in the past two days.

BJP members gave vent to their anger as Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani was conducting the proceedings, after Speaker U T Khader left stating that the House would not break for lunch and the discussion on the Budget and demands would continue. He said that those members who want to go for lunch could do so and return to the discussions.

This happened even as opposition BJP and JD(S)members were protesting from the well of the House accusing the Congress government of deputing 30 IAS officers to "serve" its alliance leaders, who had met in the city on Monday and Tuesday in the city to strategise for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Upset by the Speaker's decision to conduct the proceedings amid the protest and not break for lunch, the BJP members went into a huddle for a brief period and then, all of a sudden, threw papers at the Chair and the Deputy Speaker stating that the House cannot be run like this.

Under which rule had the lunch been cancelled, they demanded to know.

The BJP members also repeatedly raised the issue of Speaker Khader attending the dinner hosted for opposition leaders by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Monday.

As several members repeatedly threw papers at the Deputy Speaker, objecting to the way in which the House was being conducted, Assembly Marshals surrounded the Chair and tried to protect Lamani.

The Congress MLAs objected to the "unruly" behaviour of BJP MLAs, resulting in chaos. The Deputy Speaker then adjourned the house for the later part of the day.

Earlier in the day, the Assembly passed five bills without any discussion even as protests by the BJP and JD(S) members from the well of the House continued.

After the Deputy Speaker adjourned the House, BJP leaders including former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said they were considering moving a no-confidence motion against the Speaker, while Congress MLAs were heard demanding the suspension of BJP MLAs for "unruly behaviour". PTI KSU RS KSU ANE