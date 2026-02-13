Pappu Yadav walks out of jail, says grateful to judiciary for separating truth from lies

Patna, Feb 13 (PTI) Independent MP Pappu Yadav, who was arrested last week in a three-decade-old case, walked out of jail on Friday after being granted bail by a Patna court.

Yadav, who represents the Purnea Lok Sabha seat, was arrested in connection with a 1995 forgery case.

Though he was granted bail on Tuesday, his release was withheld by the court due to two other cases lodged against him.

After coming out of jail, Yadav attacked his political detractors and alleged that senior police officers were conspiring to get him killed.

He thanked politicians across party lines, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Tej Pratap Yadav, Digvijay Singh, Manoj Jha, Anand Mohan, Asaduddin Owaisi and others for supporting him during his arrest period.

"If I have won today, it is the victory of justice. I am grateful to the judiciary for separating truth from the lies," he said.

Yadav also alleged that a conspiracy was in place to get him killed in the hospital as well.

Notably, he was kept at Patna Medical College and Hospital under judicial custody for two days due to his ill health on the court’s order.

He asserted that he "will not let the fight for the NEET girl stop." Before his arrest, the MP had claimed that police were after him because he was consistently raising voice in the NEET aspirant death case.

"Of late, I have been highlighting the ineptitude of the government in handling incidents like the recent death of a NEET aspirant which has brought to light the insecurity faced by girl students living in hostels in the city," he had said. PTI SUK MNB