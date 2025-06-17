Par committee to discuss AI's impact in defence, other fields

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a powerful force in an array of fields, including defence and internal security, and India's preparedness will take centre stage at a parliamentary committee meeting later this month.

Union secretaries of the ministries of home, defence, power and information technology are likely to appear before the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, which is scheduled to meet on June 26.

The meeting's agenda includes the "impact of the emergence of Artificial Intelligence and related issues".

Official sources noted that AI is now at the cutting edge of technological innovation, and the committee, which is headed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, will be briefed by senior government officials on its role in different sectors.

They will also be briefed on the advancement India has made and its future plans, sources added.