Par panel bats for due representation to OBCs in organisational hierarchy

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) A parliamentary standing committee has recommended that the labour ministry should make all-out efforts to include at least one member belonging to the OBC category in central board of trustees of EPFO.

Advertisment

The committee on the welfare of other backward classes on 'Measures undertaken to secure the representation of OBCs in employment and for their welfare in Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)’ pertaining to the Ministry of Labour and Employment tabled its report in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The Committee said that to bring the backward classes into the mainstream, due representation should be provided to them at each and every level of the organisational hierarchy including the top management of the organisation.

"The Committee, therefore, would like to reiterate here that the Ministry should make all-out efforts to include at least one member belonging to the OBC category in the Central Board of Trustees and the Committee be apprised in the due course of time while furnishing the Action Taken Statements in this regard in due course," it said.

In another report on 'Securing representation of OBCs in employment and their welfare in Madras Fertilizers Limited (MFL) Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizers Corporation (BVFCL), Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT)’, similar recommendations were made.

The Committee, in their original report, had observed that as per the present composition of its Board of Directors/top management in Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT), none of the officials belonged to the OBC category The Committee reiterated their earlier recommendation that if persons from SC, ST and OBC categories and women candidates come forward with the criteria laid down for the appointment of non-official Directors on the Board of Central Public Sector Enterprises, they should be given preference. PTI UZM RT