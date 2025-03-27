Par panel for lateral entry in CBI; new law to probe national security cases sans state consent

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Flagging the shortage of candidates for deputation in the CBI, a Parliamentary panel Thursday recommended lateral entry for specialists, while also suggesting a new law be enacted to allow the agency to probe without states' consent cases affecting national security and integrity.

It also recommended the development of an independent recruitment framework by allowing direct recruitment for core ranks like Deputy Superintendents of Police (Dy SPs), Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors through Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), or a dedicated CBI exam.

The panel said a separate/new law granting the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) wider investigative powers without the consent of states for cases affecting national security and integrity may be enacted by taking views from state governments.

These recommendations were made by the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice in its 145th report, tabled in Parliament on Thursday, on the Demands for Grants (2025-26) pertaining to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

The committee, headed by BJP Rajya Sabha member Brij Lal, said the shortage of suitable nominations for deputation with the CBI is a matter of serious concern as it is affecting the agency's operational efficiency.

The primary reasons include manpower shortages in lending departments, reluctance of state police forces, procedural delays in documentation, and inadequate identification of skilled personnel, it said, adding that these issues lead to unfilled vacancies, affecting the CBI's investigative capabilities.

The lack of incentives for lending departments further discourages officers from opting for deputation, the report said.

"Administrative bottlenecks in processing nominations delay appointments, impacting critical cases. Addressing these challenges requires institutional reforms, streamlined processes, and better incentives to attract and retain skilled personnel," it said.

To reduce reliance on deputation, the Committee recommended that CBI develop an independent recruitment framework by allowing direct recruitment for core ranks like Dy SPs, Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors through SSC, UPSC, or a dedicated CBI exam, the report said.

"It should also introduce lateral entry for specialists in cybercrime, forensics, financial fraud, and legal domains," it said.

The CBI should strive to establish a permanent cadre with structured career progression, this in turn will help the CBI in ensuring long-term stability, the panel said.

An in-house expertise team should be constituted which will make it less reliable on outside experts, it said. "Deputation may be retained only for select senior positions requiring diverse experience, but streamlining recruitment procedure and reforms will help CBI in enhancing operational efficiency and investigative capabilities," the report said.

The Committee said that eight states have withdrawn general consent for CBI investigations, severely limiting its ability to investigate corruption and organised crime.

To address this problem, the report said the panel "feels a separate/new law granting CBI wider investigative powers without state consent for cases affecting national security and integrity may be enacted by taking views also from state governments".

The law should also include safeguards to ensure impartiality, preventing state governments from feeling powerless, it said.

"This reform is essential to ensure timely and unbiased investigations, prevent delays... The Committee urges action on this front which will strengthen the authority of CBI keeping in view the federal balance," the report said.

The CBI derives its power to investigate cases through the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946.

The panel emphasised the need for greater transparency in functioning of CBI by making case statistics and the annual report publicly available on its website.

"The centralised case management should allow public access to non-sensitive case details which will enhance accountability, efficiency, and trust in operations of CBI," it said.

The Committee said that proactive disclosure of information will also empower citizens while ensuring responsible governance.

It urged the CBI to implement these measures swiftly, balancing investigative confidentiality with the public's right to information for a more transparent and responsive system.

The panel said the media section in CBI website provides only selective updates, which do not substitute for structured public reporting.

"The implementation of a case management system is a positive step, but concerns about public access remain unresolved. Further, restricting the CBI annual report to select government bodies limits broader transparency. The Committee believes that structured, non prejudicial disclosures can enhance public trust while maintaining investigative integrity," reads the report. PTI AKV AKV TIR TIR