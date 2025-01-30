Par panel likely to take up issues of fake and paid news, neglect of serious news

New Delhi: Issues of "rampant" paid news, fake news, many TV news channels focussing on sensationalism, and traditional newspapers' struggle due to digital disruption and declining readership are likely to figure in a parliamentary committee meeting on Friday, NewsDrum reported.

The standing committee on Communications and Information Technology headed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey is scheduled to "review implementation of laws related to all forms of media" in the meeting in which a host of factors related to the media will be discussed.

Sources Thursday said the panel may also highlights its concerns over disproportionate coverage given to crime and celebrity news at the cost of important and serious news as some channels turn to sensationalism in chasing TRPs.

Media trials of sensational cases at times shape public opinion and affect their legal course, and the committee cannot overlook it, the sources said.

That TV debates often turn into a platform for shouting matches and mud-slinging are expected to figure in the meeting as well.

A source said conflict of interests involving media owners, journalists and political entities affects credibility of the news and that ethical boundaries are crossed many a time due to lack of strong regulatory mechanism.

Among other key issues that may draw the committee's concerns is the expensive and long-drawn legal battles faced by journalists and media houses that discourage investigative journalism.

Severe financial crunch facing regional and vernacular media, and fake news is playing "havoc" in the country, especially during elections, a source said.

Among other items likely to invite the panel's attention is the control of social media by big corporate firm based abroad as it can deliver an irreparable damage to the society, political leaders, political parties and even to the country unless regulated properly.

Information and Broadcasting secretary, Prasar Bharti CEO, Press Registrar General and Press Council of India chairperson are among the important functionaries who are expected to appear before the committee.

The panel is also expected to traverse the journey of laws and other mechanism related to the media since the enactment of the Press and Registration of Books (PRB) Act, 1867, which was later replaced with the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023.

The functioning of the Press Council of India (PCI), a statutory quasi-judicial body which functions under the Press Council of India Act, 1978 is also likely to come up for discussion, the sources said.

The PCI's main objectives include preserving the freedom of press, and maintaining and improving the standards of newspapers and the news agencies in India.