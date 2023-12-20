Par panel recommends enhancing allocation for defence R&D

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) A parliamentary standing committee on Wednesday recommended higher budgetary outlay for research and development in the annual defence budget in line with India's aspirations to become a global leader in manufacturing of military platforms.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) currently has 328 ongoing projects amounting to Rs 99,898 crore, according to a report by the standing committee on defence. The list excludes the strategic projects.

The 320 projects included 55 in mission mode, 197 technology demonstration (TD), 34 relating to infrastructure and facilities, 19 linked with science and technology, 20 product support and three user trial projects.

The committee said it notes "with concern that out of 55 projects, 23 were not completed within the stipulated time".

"Although 571 projects worth Rs 34,161.58 crore have been successfully completed and closed during the last 10 years, with respect to projects which were partially successful or unsuccessful, right such projects worth Rs 770.31 crore were stage closed during this period," it said.

The committee's report was tabled in the Parliament on Wednesday.

Looking at the budgetary provisions made to the Defence department for research and development in the last two years, the panel noted that there has been a decrease in the allocation.

"In the year 2021-22, the projected amount was Rs 23,460 and the allocated amount was Rs 20,457.44 crore which was Rs 3002.56 less than the projection," it said.

The allocation was later at the revised estimate stage reduced to Rs 18,337 crore.

"Likewise, in the year 2022-23, the projected amount was Rs 22,990 crore and the allocated amount stood at Rs 21,330 crore which was Rs 1,659 crore less than the projection," it said.

The committee said there is a need to enhance allocation for defence research if India aspires to become a global defence manufacturing hub.

"Drawing a comparative analysis of the budgetary spending on R&D (research and development) in India with that of developed countries, the committee takes note that with the current percentage of funding, our country can only aspire to become atmanirbhar (self-reliant) and protect ourselves," the report said.

"However, to have aspirations to become a global leader, this percentage will not be sufficient. Keeping this objective in mind, the Committee desires that R&D expenditure with respect to the percentage of defence budget should be increased in the subsequent years so that the DRDO can achieve and accomplish their well defined objectives," it said. PTI MPB AS AS