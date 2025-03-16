Par panel recommends single independent drug controller for AYUSH

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) A parliamentary committee has recommended the consolidation of all AYUSH drug-related standard-setting processes under a single independent drug controller in alignment with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and its associated rules.

To achieve this, the ministry should establish a streamlined and inclusive mechanism that actively involves stakeholders in the development of pharmacopoeial standards, ensuring greater efficiency and uniformity, said the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare in a report presented in the Rajya Sabha this week.

Additionally, the Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine & Homoeopathy (PCIM&H) and Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) may come together to coordinate and collaborate in this initiative, the committee emphasised in its 165th report on "Demands for Grants 2025-26 (Demand No. 4) of Ministry of Ayush".

This will enhance the scientific testing and evaluation of a larger number of ASU&H (Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Homoeopathy) drug samples to ensure safety, efficacy, and quality, strengthening the foundation of research and standardisation in the sector.

The committee flagged that the state-wise reach of Arogya Fair/Ayurveda Parv is less compared to the size of India with its 28 states and eight Union Territories.

It recommended that the reach should cover 50 per cent of Indian states in the coming year and eventually all of the country in the near future to propagate the Ayush System for the prevention and treatment of common ailments.

It recommended that the ministry leave no stone unturned in efficiently and effectively implementing the IEC (Information, Education, and Communication) Scheme, thus generating awareness amongst the common masses, especially in rural, urban slum, hilly and tribal areas.

The committee also took note of the financial and physical performance made under the international cooperation scheme with respect to budgetary allocation and set objectives.

It recommended that going forward communication should be made with first-world countries like the UK and the US for promoting AYUSH among the Indian diaspora as well as their native citizens.

Underlining the potential in promoting AYUSH-related healthcare travel to India, the panel said that the Ministry has to chalk out strategies to vigorously promote the AYUSH system of medicine in international markets, and support investment and exchange of exports to boost Ayush products in the global market.

"The Ayush Ministry should keep the consideration that Ayush Vision@2047 has a target to enhance the contribution of the Ayush Sector up to 7.7 per cent of GDP," it said.

It suggested that the strategic course of action -- viz. road shows abroad, CMEs for the foreign audience, familiarisation trips, strategic marketing communication through a professional agency, collateral audio-video content and social media marketing -- can further be taken up by the Ministry for the achievement of the Mission Objective of the scheme.

The committee also recommended that the ministry give equitable impetus to all sub-components of the capacity building and continuing medical education (CME) in Ayush under the Ayurgyan Scheme.

Underlining the vital role of research and innovation in Ayush Drugs for prioritised diseases, the committee recommended collecting data on safety, standardisation and quality control for Ayush products and practices in order to develop evidence-based support on the efficacy of Ayush drugs and therapies.

In order to inculcate scientific aptitude and expertise relating to Ayush systems, the ministry should chalk out a strategy for the development of potential human resources and their management in the Ayush system, the report said.

The committee reiterated its recommendation that the outcome of the research scheme should successfully demonstrate the effectiveness of Ayush systems and the novel technology successfully developed out of such research and development must harness the potential of Ayush in the interest of public health delivery.

Further, noting that the scheme is one of the most significant schemes under AYUSH, the panel recommended extending it in financial years beyond 2025-26 with adequate budgetary allocation.

The committee expressed happiness and welcomed the laying of the foundation of a WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre (GTMC) at Jamnagar, Gujarat and said that increasing collaboration with WHO in the Ayush Sector is significant in the global acceptance of traditional medicine and Ayush healthcare.

Such events will certainly help with the rapid growth of traditional medicine and healthcare.

It recommended that steps be taken on priority to complete the project early and make the GTMC functional. PTI PLB RT RT