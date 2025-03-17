Par panel suggests formulation of comprehensive foreign policy strategy tailored to India's context

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) A parliamentary panel has recommended formulation of a comprehensive foreign policy strategy that is specifically "tailored to India's distinctive geopolitical context", emerging economic clout and evolving global relationships.

The committee, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, in its report said it was keen to know whether the Ministry of External Affairs has explored the idea of having a "grand strategy" that clearly spells out coherent foreign policy objectives, goals and strategy for the long run.

The 'Fifth Report of the Committee on External Affairs (2024-25) on Demands for Grants (2025-26)' was presented in Parliament on Monday.

"India, with its burgeoning geopolitical influence must not lag behind in articulating its own roadmap for a future-oriented foreign policy that corresponds to its increasing global stature," the panel said in the nearly 250-page report.

The MEA, through its ongoing assessment of the foreign policy strategies of other nations, has undertaken a valuable exercise in understanding the shifting paradigms of global diplomacy, it said.

"The committee, however, suggests that the ministry should consider the desirability of taking the logical next step which is the formulation of a formal and comprehensive foreign policy document/strategy that is specifically tailored to India's distinctive geopolitical context, emerging economic clout, and evolving global relationships," the report said.

The MEA should "expeditiously initiate" consultations with relevant stakeholders, including experts, diplomats, policymakers, and the committee to explore the feasibility and scope of such a document, it said.

"The committee desires to be apprised of the action taken in this regard," it added.

The panel in its report further said the ministry has also provided an "indicative list" of major countries that have publicly put out strategy documents in recent years. These countries include Australia, Germany, Finland, New Zealand, Spain, Russia, Turkiye, the US and the UK.

The committee said it acknowledges the "longstanding and well-established principles" that have underpinned India's foreign policy, which has significantly contributed to the nation's diplomatic successes and global standing.

The panel further said it also recognises that a "growing number of countries, such as the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, and Japan have formalised national foreign policy strategies, which have proven to be valuable tools in guiding their international engagement".

The committee said it was keen to know whether the MEA has "explored the idea of having a grand strategy that clearly spells out coherent foreign policy objectives, goals and strategy for the long run".

The ministry has responded that while "there is no single overarching and formalised strategic document" that can delineate a roadmap for India's foreign policy apparatus, the "underlying principles of our diplomatic strategy are long-established and enduring", the report said.

The MEA continually assesses and refines its diplomatic stance and policies in response to evolving global challenges. India's positions on relevant issues and its interests, in the context of these principles, have been articulated through various platforms, it added.

"These principles include safeguarding India's sovereignty and security, protecting and promoting India's national interests, enabling India's domestic economic transformation, ensuring peaceful, secure and stable regional and global environment that is conducive to India's growth and development and building influence in global forums through bilateral, multilateral and regional efforts," the report said.

"This pragmatic and outcome-oriented foreign policy has revitalised our traditional ties, re-energised our strategic, commercial, and economic relations with new partners and re-connected us with our diaspora abroad. It has provided us with a foundation for dealing with the new and fast-changing realities of the world," it said.