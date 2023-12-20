Par panel suggests NCC Directorate may approach local MP to share expenditure from MPLADS Fund

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) A parliamentary panel has suggested that the NCC Directorate may approach the local MP to "share expenditure" from the MPLADS Fund for the development of infrastructure and the purchase of new equipment if its budgetary demands are not catered to by the Defence Ministry.

The committee's report related to the "Directorate of Ordnance (Coordination and Services)-New DPSUs, Defence Research and Development Organisation and National Cadet Corps (NCC)" was tabled in Parliament on Wednesday.

The committee noted that the NCC Directorate is taking the issue of training NCC cadets seriously and, with the help of 825 units, is training close to 15 lakh cadets across India.

The panel understands that training 15 lakh cadets requires a lot of manpower and infrastructure, it said.

"In their earlier reports also, the committee has raised the issue of lack of training institutes exclusively for NCC, forcing it to use the facilities developed for the Army, Navy and the Air Force. During deliberations this year also, the issue of upgrading infrastructure and purchase of new equipment appeared again before the committee," the panel said.

In this respect, the committee desires that the "NCC Directorate may approach the local Member of Parliament" to share expenditure from the MPLADS Fund for the development of infrastructure and the purchase of new equipment if its budgetary demands are not catered to by the ministry in the coming years, it added.

The ministry, in its response, told the panel that the "recommendations of the committee are noted".

Another parliamentary panel, in its report tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, said, "The committee are of the considered view that the Ministry of Defence, while submitting its demands for grants to the Ministry of Finance, needs to have a more holistic approach by considering tangibles as well as non-tangible factors so that avant-garde equipment and infrastructure is available to all the wings of armed forces and threat perception at the borders of our nation is completely neutralised." PTI KND SZM