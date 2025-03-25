Par panel suggests setting up 'Heritage Recovery Task Force' for repatriation of Indian artifacts

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) A parliamentary panel has suggested establishing a Heritage Recovery Task Force comprising diplomats, legal experts, archaeologists and art historians, to strengthen India's campaign for cultural repatriation.

In its report presented on Tuesday, the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture also emphasised India should leverage its growing economic and diplomatic influence to negotiate cultural property agreements with more countries, similar to the recent pact with the US.

"These agreements should establish clear mechanisms for identifying looted artifacts, resolving disputes, and facilitating returns. Special attention should be paid to former colonial powers like the United Kingdom, where many significant Indian treasures remain. These agreements could be tied to broader diplomatic and trade relationships, creating incentives for cooperation on repatriation issues," it said.

As many as 588 antiquities have been repatriated to India from the US so far, out of which 297 were received in 2024, the government informed Parliament on March 20.

In its report on the 'Demands for Grants (2025-26) of Ministry of Culture', the committee said, "The Archaeological Survey of India, operating under the Ministry of Culture, is spearheading this significant cultural recovery effort, which includes the Kohinoor and beyond it to encompass thousands of artifacts removed during British colonial rule." The panel has suggested the government should consider establishing a specialised Heritage Recovery Task Force comprising diplomats, legal experts, archaeologists, and art historians to strengthen India's campaign for cultural repatriation.

"This multidisciplinary team would be dedicated exclusively to identifying, documenting, and pursuing claims for stolen Indian artifacts worldwide. The task force could develop comprehensive dossiers on priority items, including detailed provenance research, legal arguments for restitution, and cultural significance documentation to bolster India's claims," it said.

The committee also emphasised that to strengthen legal arguments for repatriation, India should invest in "cutting-edge technological tools for provenance research and authentication".

"Advanced imaging techniques, DNA analysis of organic materials, and AI-powered databases could help establish the Indian origin of disputed artifacts and track the chain of ownership. This scientific evidence could prove invaluable in making compelling cases for return, particularly for items with unclear provenance records," it added.

Additionally, India should explore "innovative public-private partnerships" to support repatriation efforts, the panel suggested.

"The government could establish a 'Heritage Repatriation Fund' that accepts contributions from corporations, wealthy individuals, and the Indian diaspora to support legal challenges, negotiate purchases when necessary, and fund transportation and conservation of returned artifacts. This approach would expand the resources available for recovery efforts while engaging broader segments of society in the mission," it said.

For museum projects, it has suggested implementing a "modular development approach", enabling phased completion and partial operationalisation while resolving issues with remaining components.

The panel also recommended establishing a "permanent Museum Content Advisory Board" to expedite content development processes across all museum projects.

It has asked to integrate emerging technologies such as AI-assisted curation, interactive installations, and personalised visitor journeys through mobile applications to enhance the museum experience and attract younger audiences.

The panel suggested implementing a "Living Museum" approach that encourages regular content updates and community contributions, moving away from static permanent exhibitions toward more dynamic and participatory models of heritage presentation.

The panel suggested implementing a "Living Museum" approach that encourages regular content updates and community contributions, moving away from static permanent exhibitions toward more dynamic and participatory models of heritage presentation.

It also pitched for a 'Heritage-Led Regional Development Strategy', leveraging archaeological sites for sustainable local development: This should include establishing 'Archaeological Heritage Zones' around significant excavation sites with special planning regulations, "economic incentives for heritage-sensitive development", and community stewardship programmes, the panel said, and also suggested creation of 'Archaeological Research Stations' with permanent facilities at key excavation sites, enabling continuous research, conservation, and public education activities rather than "intermittent excavation campaigns".