Par panel to seek oppn-ruled states' views on Bill seeking to allow removal of PM, CMs for graft

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The parliamentary committee examining the Bills that seek to allow the removal of the prime minister and chief ministers from office for corruption would invite the views of opposition-ruled states like Karnataka and Telangana.

The panel, chaired by BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, on Wednesday heard the views of the state of Madhya Pradesh, which fully endorsed the 'The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025'.

The state was represented by Madhya Pradesh chief secretary, who stated before the panel that the state "fully agreed" to the provisions of the Bill.

Representatives of PRS Legislative Research and Indian Law Institute also appeared before the parliamentary committee and are learnt to have made some suggestions to the panel.

Sources said the panel heard the views of the two legal research organisations which said that they did not fully agree with the provisions of the proposed law and suggested amendments. However, they told the panel that that the intent of Government of India in bringing the Bill is not under question.

Sources said the panel members unanimously agreed to seek the views of opposition-ruled states and agreed to call the states of Karnataka and Telangana.

The panel also said it wanted to invite the states of Kerala and West Bengal, which are ruled by opposition parties, to present their views on the matter.

The states would be invited at a later date as assembly elections are due in the states in the next few weeks.

Wednesday's meeting lasted around three hours, with each representative given an hour to present their views.

Panel chairperson Sarangi said this is the sixth meeting of the committee and the next meeting would be convened on March 10.

So far, 14 organisations and two states have deposed before the committee in its six sittings held so far.

Earlier, the state of Rajasthan appeared through its chief secretary before the panel and gave their views endorsing the key provisions of the proposed legislation.

The Joint Committee on The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, The Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill and The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill has decided to seek the views of constitutional experts, retired judges, lawyers and bar association members, besides law institutes and states.

The first sitting of the Committee was held on December 4, 2025, after the Joint Committee on The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025; The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was published on November 12, 2025.

The Constitution amendment Bill seeks to provide for removal of the Prime Minister, a Chief Minister of a State, or any other Minister in the Central or a State Government, if he or she is arrested and detained in custody on account of serious criminal offences that draw five years of jail or more.

So far, the law allows removal of public representatives only if they are convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for two years or more. The proposed law states that nothing shall prevent a PM, Ministers, the CM or the Ministers from being subsequently appointed as PM or a Minister on their release from custody.