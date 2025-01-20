Para athlete Deepthi Jeevanji among winners of Telangana Governor's awards for excellence

Hyderabad, Jan 20 (PTI) Para-athlete and Arjuna awardee Deepthi Jeevanji was among eight individuals who won the Telangana Governor's Awards for Excellence in four categories: Environment Protection, Divyangjan Welfare, Sports and Games, and Culture.

Separate awards were announced on Monday, in a press conference, for individuals and organisations in these four categories.

The awards were announced by former Union Home Secretary K Padmanabhaiah, chairman of the awards selection committee, in the presence of M Dana Kishore, Principal Secretary to Governor Jishnu Dev Varma.

While Deepthi Jeevanji won the Governor's honour in the Sports and Games category, other individuals who received awards included Dusharla Satyanarayana (Environment Protection), P B Krishna Bharati and M Panduranga Rao (Culture), and Arikapudi Raghu (Divyangjan Welfare).

The organisations selected for the awards were Dhruvansh Organization (Environment Protection), L V Prasad Eye Institute (Divyangjan Welfare), Aditya Mehta Foundation (Sports and Games), and Samskruti Foundation (Culture).

Each award carries a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a citation recognising the outstanding achievements of the awardees.

The awardees will be felicitated by the Governor in a special ceremony on January 26.

Governor Varma instituted the awards to recognise the outstanding contributions and voluntary service by individuals and organisations.

In November 2024, nominations were invited from individuals and organisations demonstrating excellence in their respective fields.

A total of 594 applications were received across the four categories. PTI SJR SSK SJR SSK KH