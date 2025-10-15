Para teacher shot at in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Oct 15 (PTI) A para teacher sustained serious gunshot wounds after being shot at by unidentified persons in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place when the victim, identified as Jamaluddin Ansari, was returning home in Chattarpur from Naudih on Wednesday evening.

Chattarpur Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Awadh Kumar Yadav said, "The victim sustained three gunshot wounds. Police are conducting raids at multiple locations to identify the criminals and make arrests. We are awaiting specific details." According to the police, he was initially taken for treatment at Chattarpur Sub-divisional Hospital and then referred to Medininagar Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) for advanced care.