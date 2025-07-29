Parab meets Fadnavis with 'evidence' regarding dance bar claims against minister

Mumbai, Jul 29 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab on Tuesday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to present "evidence" that state Minister Yogesh Kadam was allegedly running a dance bar with a permit in his mother's name.

Speaking to reporters, Parab said that he also presented evidence that sand extracted from the Jagbudi River for the houses of poor farmers is allegedly being diverted to a dental college linked to Kadam's family in Ratnagiri.

Reacting to the development, Kadam, who has already denied the allegations, said he will present his side to the chief minister.

Parab said, "I had spoken about these issues on the last day of the monsoon session of the state legislature. The chief minister had asked me to give evidence, and I have accordingly submitted it to him." The MLC said he hopes that Fadnavis would examine the evidence and take action against Kadam, who is the minister of state for home.

"I will keep sending a reminder letter to the chief minister every 15 days about the evidence I have presented and the action taken on it. I expect him to take action against Kadam or else it will seem like he is shielding the minister," the Sena (UBT) leader said.

Parab was part of the Shiv Sena (UBT) delegation that met Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Monday to seek the resignation of ministers in the Mahayuti government.

The rivalry between Kadam and Parab dates back to the time when the latter was the guardian minister of Ratnagiri from 2019 to 2022, and both were part of the undivided Shiv Sena. Kadam joined the rival faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. PTI PR ARU