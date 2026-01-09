Parade Commander's Parade held in Jaipur ahead of 78th Army Day celebrations

Jaipur, Jan 9 (PTI) Ahead of the Army Day celebrations on January 15, a Parade Commander's Parade was conducted on the Mahal Road here on Friday, showcasing the march of the Indian Army battalions, tanks, missiles, drones and modern weapon systems.

The event is part of a series of practices that began on January 1.

This will be followed by the Chief of Staff's Parade on January 11, the Army Commander's Parade on January 13, and the main event of the Army Day Parade on January 14.

This is the first time these parades are being held outside the military area, drawing a large crowd despite the cold weather. The event began with a performance by the Army band, followed by a ceremonial salute from gallantry award-winning officers to the parade commander.

Officers decorated with the awards took the lead in the parade, with the Army band and cavalry unit marching behind them. Special Army dogs, along with robotic dogs, also participated in the event.

A cultural performance was also a part of the event.

Despite the cold in the morning, a significant number of spectators gathered to witness the parade.

The event included a detailed practice of all military protocols, and it featured the national anthem.

Traffic along Mahal Road was diverted to ensure the smooth flow of the event, with police and district administration teams stationed along the route to maintain security.

As part of the comprehensive preparations, officials are paying close attention to every detail to ensure that the 78th Army Day Parade is flawless and represents the disciplined coordination and commitment of the Indian Army.

A defence spokesperson said that the Army Day Parade will be held on January 15 from 10 am to 12.25 pm. PTI SDA OZ OZ