Paradigm shift in healthcare; AI-enabled tools streamlining diagnosis, consultations: Health ministry

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Over the last four years, India has fundamentally restructured its public health delivery by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into a unified strategy that bridges specialist shortages and scales proactive care, the government said on Friday.
AI-powered tools, adopted by various national programmes introduced by the Union health ministry, are democratising healthcare expertise across India, an official statement said.
By deploying AI-enabled tools within the National TB Elimination Programme, the National Diabetic Retinopathy Screening Programme, and the Media Disease Surveillance System, the government has empowered non-specialists to perform high-level screenings, resulting in a 27 per cent decline in adverse TB (tuberculosis) outcomes and over 4,500 outbreak alerts, it said.
This transformation is further solidified through the e-Sanjeevani, which has supported 282 million consultations with AI-assisted diagnosis, and the UdyogYantra AI System for malnutrition monitoring.
This has created an ecosystem that spans from infectious disease management and cancer care to the modernisation of traditional Ayurvedic medicine and the National One Health Programme, the statement said.
The revolution of healthcare delivery in India is leveraging AI-powered diagnostics, telemedicine, and surveillance tools across both public and private sectors.
"By integrating these frontier technologies, the Government of India is fulfilling its commitment to Universal Health Coverage -- effectively bridging delivery gaps, elevating the standard of medical services and products, and ensuring affordable care for every citizen," the statement said.
Guided by the vision of 'Welfare for All, Happiness for All', the Union cabinet launched the IndiaAI mission in March 2024 to advance inclusive development, strengthen governance, and improve public service delivery -- including healthcare.
According to the statement, 7,100 patients across 38 facilities have benefited from the MadhuNetrAI -- an AI tool developed to enable non-specialist health workers to conduct screenings for diabetic retinopathy.
The Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) AI solution has been integrated into the national telemedicine platform eSanjeevani to enhance consultation quality by streamlining patient complaint entries and providing AI-based differential diagnosis recommendations.
Since CDSS integration in April 2023 till November 2025, 282 million eSanjeevani consultations have benefited from standardised data capture, ensuring consistency across health and wellness centre.
Additionally, the Imaging Biobank has enabled researchers to develop high-accuracy AI tools for early cancer detection and management.
Besides, the DeepCXR, an AI-based screening tool provided free to the government, is being used in eight states and UTs under the National TB Elimination TB Programme for automated chest X-ray analysis. PTI PLB ARB ARB