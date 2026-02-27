Paradip green hydrogen jetty to boost maritime economy: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, Feb 27 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said the Centre's approval of a Rs 797-crore green hydrogen jetty at Paradip Port will accelerate investments and boost the maritime economy in the state.

The central government recently approved a proposal to construct the jetty in Paradip Port.

"Heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji and Hon'ble Union Minister for Ports, Shipping & Waterways @sarbanandsonwal ji for approving a Rs 797.17 crore dedicated jetty at Paradeep Port for handling green hydrogen, ammonia and other liquid cargo," Majhi said in an X post.

With a capacity of 4 MTPA, the project will connect Odisha's emerging green hydrogen production clusters to global markets, strengthen clean energy export logistics and advance India's National Green Hydrogen Mission, he said.

"The initiative will accelerate green investments, generate employment and reinforce Odisha's role in building a sustainable and future-ready maritime economy," the CM said.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Wednesday approved the construction of a dedicated jetty with allied facilities for handling green hydrogen, ammonia and other liquid cargo at Paradip Port at an estimated cost of Rs 797.17 crore. The project will be implemented by the Paradip Port Authority on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis, an official statement said.

The proposed facility will have a handling capacity of 4 million tonnes per annum and is designed to strengthen Paradip Port's role as a hub for green energy cargo. The infrastructure will include a dedicated jetty, storage systems, pipelines, handling equipment and associated facilities, it said.

The Paradip Port Authority will provide capital support equivalent to 20 per cent of the project cost, amounting to Rs 159.43 crore, during the construction phase. The project is expected to be completed within 24 months.

Officials said the facility will also include provisions for handling other liquid cargo to ensure optimal utilisation during the initial growth phase of the green hydrogen sector and to diversify Paradip Port's cargo profile. PTI AAM AAM ACD