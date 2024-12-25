Paragliding trials held successfully in HP's Jahoo

Hamirpur (HP), Dec 25 (PTI) A team from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS), successfully conducted paragliding trials in the Jahoo area of Hamirpur, declaring it a safe zone for practicing the adventure sport, officials said.

Pilot and instructor Gimnar Singh and his team took off from Jahoo Kalan and Kangughatti, landing at the Jahoo sports ground on Wednesday and as a result, this area has been designated a safe zone for paragliding, offcials said.

Jahoo Panchayat Pradhan Anuradha Sharma and former Pradhan Chamal Lal Sharma noted that this initiative will provide a new identity to the Jahoo area and create employment opportunities for local youth.

Jahoo, located at the junction of the Hamirpur, Mandi, and Bilaspur districts, is a major business hub for various goods.

According to Under the leadership of the ABVIMAS's director and chairman, Avinash Negi, the area's strategic location at the confluence of three districts offers immense tourism potential.

A detailed report of suitable paragliding sites in the region will be prepared and sent to the tourism department, Negi said, adding that paragliding opportunities were also explored at three other locations.

Suresh Kumar, the Congress MLA from Bhoranj Assembly constituency, stated that the successful landing of the paragliders at the Jahoo sports ground has expanded the scope of paragliding in the area.

He added that in the coming days, locals will witness paragliders soaring through the skies.

Bir is the most famous place known for paragliding activities in Himachal Pradesh. Also called the paragliding paradise, Bir Billing is a popular destination for trekking and meditation.

Other locations in the state where paragliding takes place include Sujanpur Tira in Hamirpur, Palampur in Kangra, Junga in Shimla, and high-altitude areas in Bilaspur and Kullu districts. PTI COR BPL ARD ARD