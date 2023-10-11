Parakeets rescued, man detained for smuggling

Thane, Oct 11 (PTI) The forest department has rescued nine parakeets from the city and detained a man for their alleged smuggling, an official said here on Wednesday.

Range Forest Officer Mukesh Sanas said the department's flying squad on Tuesday laid a trap after getting a tip-off, and seized the parakeets from the possession of one Ajit Patil.

The seized birds included Alexandrine parakeets, Rose ring parakeets and Plum-headed parakeets.

A case was registered against Patil under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, under which such birds can not be trapped, sold, or held in captivity. PTI COR KRK