Paralysed below chest after road accident Dr Athira Suguthan clears CSE 2025

Kozhikode (Kerala), Mar 7 (PTI) Thirty-year-old Dr Athira Suguthan, from Kerala's Kozhikode, who has been confined to a wheelchair since a road accident 10 years ago, secured 483rd rank in the civil services exam, demonstrating how true grit and determination can surpass any disability.

Athira said on Saturday that she suffered injuries to her head and spine in the road accident when she was studying BDS in Bengaluru and as a result, lost her memory for two years.

"Doctors initially were of the view that I would be bedridden for life. But, after a finger movement, things changed," she said.

She further said that during the two years of memory loss, she did not remember she had studied BDS for three years.

"After I recovered, I decided to complete my BDS. But, I did not remember anything I had studied in the first three years of my studies. I took a year to re-learn everything I had studied and then gave the final exams," Athira told a TV channnel.

Her parents and her sister, Anagha, were a great support for her during that period, she said.

"Anagha, a second year Psychology student at the time of the accident, gave it up and took up BSc Nursing to care for me. She is working as a nurse now," Athira said.

She said that she had always wanted to pursue MDS abroad, preferably in France, but her dreams were dashed by the accident.

"While in the wheelchair and after working in the disability wing of an NGO, I understood what I can do and what I have to do. That is how social commitment became a dream of mine," she said.

Athira said that if it weren't for the accident, she would not have given a second thought to pursuing civil services.

She said that she intends to keep trying till she gets IAS.

She had opted for Malayalam literature as the subject for the civil services examination as she liked it and had the requisite materials for it.

Athira said that she writes stories in Malayalam and her most recent one was about her mother, who was her "greatest support" in her journey back to life after the accident.

The UPSC on Friday released the rank list in which 958 candidates have qualified and will receive appointments to various services. PTI HMP KH