'Param Vir Sagar Yatra' from Andamans concludes in Delhi

Sri Vijaya Puram, Feb 5 (PTI) The 'Param Vir Sagar Yatra', during which NCC cadets collected soil from 21 uninhabited islands in Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after PVC awardees in a 'mati kalash' and handed it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has concluded in Delhi, officials said.

The expedition began on January 6 when 20 National Cadet Corps (NCC) volunteers started travelling to the islands aboard a naval ship to collect the soil, and it concluded with a grand ceremony in the national capital on February 4.

The 'mati kalash' was handed over to the PM at an NCC rally on January 28.

"Throughout the yatra, the NCC cadets reflected exemplary discipline, dedication, and a strong commitment to national service. The Param Vir Sagar Yatra was the first such large-scale initiative undertaken by NCC in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, creating a historic milestone and fostering a deep sense of patriotism among the residents of the archipelago," an NCC official said.