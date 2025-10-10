Paramedic dies by suicide in Mangaluru, alleges harassment and blackmail over private video

Mangaluru, Oct 10 (PTI) A 26-year-old paramedic at a government hospital here died allegedly by suicide after leaving behind a note accusing four people of "blackmailing and harassing" him using a private video, police said on Friday.

Abhishek, a resident of Parpady in Nitte, was found dead at his home this morning, they said.

According to police, in his note, he reportedly named four individuals — Nireeksha, Rahul, Rakesh, and Taslim — alleging that they subjected him to severe mental and physical harassment for money and even threatened to kill him.

Police said an investigation is underway based on the contents of the death note. Preliminary findings suggested that the victim was distressed over continuous threats and extortion attempts.

Officials said further legal action will depend on the verification of the allegations mentioned in the note.