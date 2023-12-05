Paramedics, staff nurses are backbone of UP's healthcare system: Adityanath

Lucknow, Dec 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said paramedics and staff nurses are the backbone of the state's healthcare system.

Advertisment

Speaking at an event organised as part of Mission Rozgar, he said the interactions of the medical staff with the patients should be such that they remember them even after their recovery.

On the occasion, Adityanath distributed appointment letters to 278 assistant professors, 2,142 staff nurses and 48 AYUSH medical teachers through a fair and transparent selection process under Mission Rozgar.

He also flagged off 674 ambulances and 81 Advanced Life Support ambulances under the Emergency Ambulance Service, an official release said.

Advertisment

He urged lecturers, assistant professors, associate professors and principals of colleges related to medical education to sit in OPD regularly “Prepare case studies of all the patients you see and actively encourage research in medical education,” the chief minister said.

Adityanath said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh has significantly enhanced its healthcare services in the last 6.5 years.

In the period from 1947 to 2017, only 12 medical colleges were established in the state. Today, Uttar Pradesh has 65 medical colleges, of which many are functional, he said.

Advertisment

“Today, along with allopathy, traditional medicine is also being promoted in the state,” Adityanath said while pointing out the operational AIIMS facilities in Rae Bareli and Gorakhpur.

In a commitment to provide prompt and efficient healthcare, efforts to minimise the response time of ambulance services 108 and 102 have shown positive results, he added.

He said that individuals who play caste card weaken both society and the country.

“The deaths caused by encephalitis in the state before 2017 reveal such people's true colours… Today, encephalitis is completely under control in Uttar Pradesh. Deaths due to encephalitis have decreased by 96 to 98 percent,” Adityanath said in the statement. PTI SAB NB NB