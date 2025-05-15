Paramilitary forces won't rest until Naxalism is wiped out: UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak

Bhadohi (UP), May 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday said that paramilitary forces will not rest until the Naxal movement is wiped out from the country.

Speaking at an event marking the eighth death anniversary of martyr Sulabh Upadhyay in Bairkhas village of Gyanpur, Pathak said, "Our Paramilitary forces will not remain idle until the Naxal movement is completely wiped out from the country." Upadhyay, a native of Bairkhas and a paramilitary personnel, was martyred during an anti-Naxal operation in Odisha on May 15, 2017.

Referring to India's military action against Pakistan, Pathak said, “The entire world witnessed the valour of the Indian Army. This was possible only because Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the forces a free hand, and our soldiers went across the border and destroyed terrorist networks at their roots.” On the Operation Sindoor, Pathak, without naming any political party or leader, said that the Opposition should refrain from politicising issues of national importance.

"When it comes to the nation, everyone must unite and work together in the service of Mother India," he added.

At the event, he also inaugurated a newly constructed hall near the Sulabh Upadhyay Park.