Paraplegic woman flown to Indore in MP govt's air ambulance

Indore, Nov 18 (PTI) A 73-year-old woman with a serious spinal cord condition was flown by a Madhya Pradesh government air ambulance from Khandwa district to a hospital in Indore on Tuesday, officials said.

The patient, Tara Bai, is suffering from traumatic paraplegia due to a spinal cord injury, which left her paralysed in her legs and lower torso.

Tara Bai, who lives in a rural area, was shifted in a special "PM Shri Air Ambulance Service" aircraft and admitted to the Government Super Specialty Hospital in Indore.

"Specialist doctors at the Super Specialty Hospital have started treating the woman. The patient's condition is currently stable", Government Maharaja Yashwantrao Chikitsalaya (MYH) superintendent Dr. Ashok Yadav told PTI.

Launched in 2014, the PM Shri Air Ambulance Service transports seriously injured people and patients living in remote areas to hospitals in major cities. PTI HWP MAS NSK