Paraplegic woman, teenage girl kill themselves in separate incidents in Thane district

Thane, Aug 6 (PTI) A 43-year-old woman suffering from paralysis below the waist and a 16-year-old girl from Thane district committed suicide in separate incidents over the last 24 hours, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased woman was identified as Kavita Fule, a resident of Laxminagar slum colony in Dombivli. The teenage girl was a resident of Badlapur, officials said.

Prima facie, Fule, paralysed below her waist since her birth, took the extreme step fed up with her physical condition, a police official said.

Fule allegedly doused herself with inflammable liquid on Monday afternoon when alone in the hutment and set herself on fire. She died of severe burn injuries, the official said.

A 16-year-old girl from Badlapur allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling of her home on Monday. She was depressed over her failure to pass the class 10 board examination even after making two attempts, police said citing her father.

Police have registered cases of accidental death in both incidents. PTI COR NSK