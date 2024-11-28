Parasailing activities to start at Govind Sagar Lake in Himachal's Bilaspur

Bilaspur (HP), Nov 28 (PTI) Parasailing activities will commence at Govind Sagar lake in Himachal's Bilaspur district soon and a leading Delhi-based company, currently operating in Tehri, has been invited to conduct trial operations for this project, officials said on Thursday.

The district administration has granted all necessary approvals for the project and the company will carry out parasailing activities in the lake for next two months, Deputy Commissioner Bilaspur Aabid Hussain Sadiq said in a statement issued here.

The company will bring its parasailing boats to Bilaspur in the first week of December, marking the beginning of the trial phase, he said.

During this period, a technical committee of experts will oversee the activities and based on the trial report, the District Regulation Committee will decide on granting permission for permanent operations, the DC said.

If the trials are successful, parasailing will permanently be added to the lake's attractions. Formal permits will be issued, and a structured framework for operations will be developed to ensure smooth and safe functioning, the statement said.

The DC said the Govind Sagar Lake already attracts tourists with its existing offerings like cruise rides and shikara, parasailing would further boost the lake's appeal and establish Bilaspur as a hub for water adventure sport activities.

Besides being a thrilling experience for adventure enthusiasts, the parasailing also aims to create employment opportunities and foster local development and more water sports activities would be developed in the coming times, the DC added.

"Given the natural beauty and tourism potential of Govind Sagar Lake, our aim is to make Bilaspur a prominent center for water tourism and introducing parasailing activities would be a significant step in this direction," he said. PTI COR BPL NB NB