Parashurama statue row: Muthalik lashes out at BJP MLA

Mangaluru, Oct 17 (PTI) Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik on Tuesday lashed out at Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar, saying he had insulted Lord Parashurama by installing an unfinished statue at the theme park at Bailoor in the constituency.

Advertisment

The top half portion of the statue was removed for strengthening on October 14 by the Udupi district Nirmiti Kendra. It is to be shifted to Bengaluru, where the statue was originally made, for updating it to the original designed standards.

Addressing reporters in Udupi, Muthalik said Sunil Kumar, who was minister at the time of the installation, has done great insult to Parashurama who is believed to be the creator of Tulunadu. "He has brought disrepute to the position of legislator for his own selfish gains and should resign," Muthalik said.

He said that when engineers had said it required one year for the completion of the statue, everything was completed in 41 days. The requisite permission for construction of the park and installation of statue at Ummikkal hills in Bailoor was also not obtained, he alleged.

The Sene chief sought a thorough investigation into the controversy around the statue. He said the re-installation of the statue at the spot will not be allowed until the probe is complete.

Sri Rama Sene leaders Gangadhar Kulkarni, Anand Shetty Adyar and Jayaram Ambekallu were also present. PTI MVG MVG ANE