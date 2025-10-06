Parbhani-Beed has seen 6 farmer suicides, but govt yet to seek aid from Centre: NCP (SP) leader

Jalna, Oct 6 (PTI) Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Shashikant Shinde on Monday said six farmers in the Parbhani-Beed belt have committed suicide over the last weekend and accused the Devendra Fadnavis government of not seeking a relief package from the Centre to tide over the damage caused by floods.

The state government is yet to submit a proposal for a Central relief package, he told reporters.

Several parts of Maharashtra, especially Marathwada, witnessed heavy rains for several days after September 20, causing crop damage over thousands of hectares and leaving lakhs of farmers in distress.

"In the last weekend, six farmers in the Parbhani-Beed belt have committed suicide. There has been a delay in giving immediate assistance to flood hit farmers who have suffered heavy losses," he claimed.

However, sugar mills that have duped farmers are being protected by the government, Shinde alleged. PTI MR BNM