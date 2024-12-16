Parbhani man may have died due to shock from multiple injuries: Provisional post mortem report

Mumbai, Dec 16 (PTI) Shock due to multiple injuries may have caused the death of a 35-year-old man arrested in connection with the December 10 violence in Parbhani following vandalism of a replica of the Constitution there, a provisional post mortem report suggested on Monday.

Somnath Venkat Suryawanshi, a resident of Shankar Nagar in Parbhani, some 530 kilometres from here, was among more than 50 persons arrested in connection with the violence.

He died at 6:49am on Sunday at a state-run hospital where he was rushed to after complaining of chest pain and uneasiness while he was in judicial custody and was lodged in Parbhani district central prison, as per police.

Largescale protests had degenerated into violence after a glass-enclosed replica of the Constitution near Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue outside Parbhani railway station was vandalised on the evening of December 10.

Police officials said an in-camera post mortem was conducted by a panel of six doctors at a state-run hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Suryawanshi died due to shock following multiple injuries, the officials said quoting contents of the provisional post mortem report.

The report has mentioned that routine viscera has been preserved for chemical analysis, blood-soaked gauze pieces have been preserved for blood grouping, and organ pieces preserved for histopathological examination, the officials added.

The report has stated that an opinion will be given after receipt of more documents, and the investigating officer has been instructed to submit previous medical documents, if any, the officials informed.

The provisional post mortem report has gone viral on social media platforms amid protests by Ambedkarite outfits across the state seeking justice for the deceased and action against police. PTI DC BNM