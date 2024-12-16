Parbhani violence accused's death: Raut targets Fadnavis for 'failure' of system

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday targeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over Parbhani violence, saying the "custodial" death of an accused in the incident reflects "failure of the system".

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Raut criticised the handling of the Parbhani violence case by the Maharashtra administration and said he would raise the issue in the Rajya Sabha.

He accused the Maharashtra government of being "anti-constitutional" and questioned why "protectors" of the Constitution were losing their lives under its rule.

Violence erupted in central Maharashtra's Parbhani city after a glass-enclosed replica of the Constitution near Dr B R Ambedkar's statue outside the Parbhani railway station was vandalised on the evening of December 10.

Advertisment

More than 50 persons have been arrested and multiple cases registered in connection with the violence.

A 35-year-old man, identified as Somnath Venkat Suryawanshi, apprehended following the violence was in judicial custody and lodged at the Parbhani District Central Prison, according to police.

He had complained of chest pain following which he was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead at 6.59 am on Sunday, the Parbhani police said.

Advertisment

A magisterial inquiry has been constituted into the allegations of Suryawanshi's "custodial" death and the body shifted to a government hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for postmortem.

Raut said Suryawanshi fought to "save" the Constitution after its replica was vandalised in Parbhani.

"Though his methods might have been questionable, he was arrested, and then he died in custody. This is a failure of the system. Devendra Fadnavis is responsible for it," the Rajya Sabha member charged while referring to the CM as home minister.

Advertisment

Notably, the portfolios of Maharashtra ministers have not yet been announced.

Raut appealed to Ambedkarites to maintain peace.

The incident has led to demands for action against those responsible for Suryawanshi's death.

Advertisment

A bandh has been called by local organisations in Parbhani on Monday to press for justice.

Meghana Bordikar, the BJP MLA from Jintur in Parbhani who was sworn is as a minister of state in the Maharashtra ministry expansion on Sunday, described the incident as unfortunate but defended the police's actions.

"The accused were arrested promptly, and Suryawanshi's death was due to a heart attack," she told reporters.

Advertisment

"The police are handling the matter appropriately. While Parbhani is observing a bandh today, the situation is gradually returning to normal," Bordikar added.