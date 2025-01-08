Parbhani violence: Deceased Suryavanshi's kin refuse to accept CM Relief Fund aid

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 8 (PTI) Family members of Dalit man Somnath Suryavanshi who died in judicial custody in Parbhani last month on Wednesday refused to accept the Rs 10 lakh aid from the CM Relief Fund citing their struggle for justice.

When a team of district officials reached the residence of the Suryavanshis in Parbhani to hand over the financial assistance, the family members refused to accept the money.

"I am grateful to the Chief Minister for the help. But, till I don't get justice, I won't accept the monetary aid," Suryavanshi's mother said when officials tried to convince her about the long legal struggle.

A brother of the deceased alleged Suryavanshi was killed by the police.

"Unless and until the police are punished, we will not accept the financial aid. A month has passed, but no offence has been registered against the culprits. My brother's killers are roaming free even today. We will accept the monetary aid only after my brother gets justice," he added.

Suryavanshi (35) died in judicial custody after he was arrested in connection with violence in Parbhani city of Maharashtra over the desecration of the glass-encased replica of the Constitution last December. PTI AW NSK