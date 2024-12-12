Parbhani violence: Maharashtra govt destroying future of Ambedkarites, says Sena (UBT) leader

Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sushma Andhare on Thursday accused the Maharashtra government of destroying the future of Dr B R Ambedkar's followers in the name of combing operations in violence-hit Parbhani.

Andhare, in a video statement, also targeted the BJP-led Mahayuti government, saying Maharashtra does not have a home minister as of now and questions have arisen about the law and order situation in the state.

The cabinet expansion of the Devendra Fadnavis government is yet to take place.

On Tuesday, a glass-encased cement replica of the Constitution outside Parbhani railway station, close to a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar, was found to have been damaged, sparking protests.

A mob indulged in arson and the district collector's office was vandalised on Wednesday.

Andhare said Parbhani is a very sensitive district and also the residence of all Ambedkarite activists.

"It is highly condemnable if the state government, in the name of combing operations, is destroying the lives of Ambedkarites. Instead of probing the incident, there have been attempts to destroy the future generation (youth) in the name of coming operations and we strongly condemn this," she said.

Referring to the destruction caused due to the protests, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said the local shopkeepers should have positively responded to the call of bandh given by Ambedkarites.

"The Constitution (replica) was desecrated and in such circumstances, there was bound to be a reaction. When Amedkarite groups had given a call for bandh, the police should have taken precautionary steps. The shopkeepers should have been given an idea about this," she said.

"Shopkeepers too should have taken cognisance of the bandh but when some of them continued to keep their shops open, some Ambedkarites took steps to shut the shops," Andhare added.

The police were behind letting such incidents occur, the opposition party leader alleged.

The situation arose because the state does not have a home minister, she claimed. PTI PR GK