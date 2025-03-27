Parbhani's woman district sports officer among two detained by ACB for taking Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mar 27 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday detained a woman District Sports Officer (DSO) of Parbhani in Maharashtra and another sports officer after they were caught taking a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh, an official said.

The complainant in the case had organised a sports tournament in 2024 and he was supposed to get Rs 5 lakh from the Parbhani DSO headed by Kavita Navande. The complainant was also supposed to get Rs 90 lakh from the DSO for the construction of a swimming pool, he said.

In order to sanction the bills, Navande demanded Rs 2 lakh for herself and Rs 50,000 for sports officer Nanaksingh Bassi. Of the total amount of Rs 2.5 lakh, the complainant paid an amount of Rs 1 lakh to Navande in the presence of Bassi on 3 March, the official said.

But since the complainant did not want to pay any more money, he approached the anti-graft agency on 24 March. Based on his complaint, it laid a trap on Thursday and held Navande while accepting the money in the presence of Bassi, he added.

A case is being registered against the duo at the Navamondha police station in Parbhani, he said.

According to the official, the police seized Rs 1.06 lakh from Navande's residence in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, while a search is being conducted at Bassi's house in Nanded. PTI AW NP