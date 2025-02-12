Parcel agency contractor shot dead at bus stand in UP's Bareilly: FIR against 7 people

Bareilly (UP), Feb 12 (PTI) An FIR was registered against seven people on Wednesday after a porter allegedly shot two contractors of a parcel agency at a busy bus stand in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, police said.

The shooting, which created panic at the Satellite Bus Stand on Tuesday, was allegedly triggered by an ongoing dispute over parcel rates between the contractors and porters.

Anuj Pandey (32) died in the shooting while his brother Atul Pandey is undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

Porter Naubat Yadav was caught by a traffic police constable stationed near the bus stand. He allegedly admitted to shooting the two brothers, they said.

Baradari Police Station SHO Dhananjay Pandey said that an FIR has been lodged in the case by the victim's father against seven people, including Naubat Yadav, Dinesh Yadav, Rajan, Kamdev, Israr, Sunil and Nanhe.

The FIR was registered under sections 191 (rioting), 103 (murder), 190 (unlawful assembly) and 109 (attempt to murder) of the BNS.

He said that attempts are on to arrest others involved in the incident.

The SHO said the investigations revealed that Anuj and Atul Pandey, residents of Pratapgarh, won a contract for porters and parcels at the bus stand about six months ago.

The porters worked independently before this, but they were required to pay a commission to the contractor under the new system, leading to resentment among the porters, he added.

On February 2, a clash erupted between the porters and contractors over the issue after which police booked both sides under preventive provisions.

On Tuesday evening, Naubat Yadav from Mehtarpur Karod in Bareilly allegedly entered the cabin of the brothers, pulled out a country-made pistol and opened fire. Anuj collapsed while Atul was injured in the attack.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital where doctors declared Anuj dead on arrival. Atul remains in a critical condition.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Atul had alleged that the porters had been harassing them for a long time.

He claimed that they had reported the issue to the assistant regional manager and even filed a complaint at the Baradari Police Station after allegedly being assaulted five days ago. PTI CORR ABN AS AS