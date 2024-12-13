Parcel containing firecrackers seized before loading at Nagpur airport

Nagpur, Dec 13 (PTI) A parcel containing firecrackers, meant to be delivered to Mumbai, was detected and seized in time at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport here on Friday, police said.

While it was being scanned, a personnel in the cargo section of the airport found the parcel suspicious and placed it on the floor. When smoke began to come out, police were alerted.

Officials of Sonegaon Police Station rushed to the spot and seized the parcel which contained firecrackers used for scaring away monkeys, said an official.

A woman from Washim had booked the parcel through a courier company, he said, adding that further probe was underway. PTI COR KRK