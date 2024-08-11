Parcels containing hybrid ganja sourced from dark web seized at Ahmedabad post office

Ahmedabad, Aug 11 (PTI) Parcel packets containing hybrid marijuana hidden in children's toys and ladies' footwear were seized from the foreign post office section in Ahmedabad with the preliminary investigation suggesting the dark web as the procurement source and potential foreign links, police said.

The estimated value of 5.670 gm of high-quality hybrid ganja seized from 37 packets on Saturday night is Rs 1.70 crore, officials said on Sunday.

The cyber crime branch and the Customs Department seized the packets before they could be dispatched for delivery, officials said.

A joint team of cyber crime and Customs department had mounted surveillance following inputs regarding drug peddlers using dark webs and other social media platforms to procure contraband from abroad, officials said.

"A total of 37 suspected parcels of high-quality hybrid ganja weighing 5.670 grams with an international market price of Rs 1,70,10,510 were detected," the cyber crime branch stated.

The contraband was found hidden in items such as kids' travel airbeds, air purifiers, soft toys, dresses, Bluetooth speakers, ladies' footwear etc., the release stated.

An FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Information Technology Act, and efforts are underway to nab the accused persons, it said. PTI KA NSK