Parental supervision is crucial in safeguarding children from harmful online content: Irani

Kolkata, Jan 25 (PTI) Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Iran on Thursday emphasised the importance of parental supervision in safeguarding children from harmful online content.

She urged parents to remain vigilant and report any vulgar content encountered to cyber cells and social media platforms.

Irani was speaking at an interactive session with the Kolkata chapter of Ladies Body--FICCI Flo.

"If kids are between 8-10 years old, they have no business to be on Facebook", the union minister said.

Irani underscored the importance of protecting children's personal information in the digital realm.

"On internet, no private information is truly private," she warned and urged parents to exercise caution and maintain open communication with their children about online safety.

While expressing her own reservations about the "buddy parent" concept, Irani acknowledged the validity of different parenting styles and stated that she sees no harm in others choosing this approach. PTI BSM RG