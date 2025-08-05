Parents allege their 4-year-old daughter sexually assaulted in Thane school

Thane: Parents of a four-year-old girl studying in a reputed school in Thane city have alleged sexual assault on her, prompting police to launch an investigation, officials said on Monday.

In their complaint to police, the parents have alleged an unidentified person in blue clothes sexually assaulted their daughter in the school premises on July 30 between 11.15 am and 3 pm, they said.

Taking serious note of the matter, the police examined the CCTV footage of the school as part of their probe.

A senior police officer said, "We are investigating the matter under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act). Although the initial CCTV investigation did not reveal any suspicious movement, we are expanding the probe so that no link is left unturned."

The school administration is cooperating with the police in this case, he informed.

Statements of school staff are being recorded and information is also being sought from other witnesses in the area, according to police.